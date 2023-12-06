Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

An 18-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after he failed to negotiate a bend in the road in San Pasqual, police said Wednesday.

The crash happened at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday when the teen was riding a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on 19200 San Pasqual Valley Road, said Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The rider “failed to negotiate the bend in the road as it turned to the right,” Buttle said. He “continued mostly straight, crossing over the westbound lane and striking a guardrail along the northside of the roadway.”

The motorcyclist was ejected and came to rest about 90 feet east of the guardrail, the officer said.

He suffered a broken left shin and calf bone and multiple abrasions, but his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the crash.

–City News Service