A San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy’s patch. Courtesy of the department

A former San Diego County sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty Wednesday to child sexual abuse and possession of child pornography charges.

Jose Apolonio Soto Jr., 52, who worked as a sheriff’s deputy for nearly 25 years, was arrested earlier this year after a search warrant was served at his Chula Vista home.

In May, he was charged with possession of child pornography based on what a prosecutor said was “a report” that led to the search warrant and the discovery of child pornography.

On Wednesday, he also pleaded guilty to two felony counts related to sexual abuse of a child and faces nearly 22 years to life in prison at his Jan. 8 sentencing hearing, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Soto began working for the department as a detentions and court-services deputy in March 1998, according to sheriff’s officials. He retired in January of last year, then was re-hired by the agency on a part-time basis in September.

Soto was fired from his part-time law enforcement job the same day of his arrest, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

City News Service contributed to this article.