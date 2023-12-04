Drops of the teen’s blood stained the concrete in front of the bus stop Monday. Credit: OnScene.TV

A 15-year-old boy was wounded Monday in a stabbing near San Diego High School.

The assault in the 1400 block of Park Boulevard in the East Village was reported about 11:15 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of apparently non-life-threatening injuries, SDPD Sgt. Dave Yu said.

As of mid-afternoon, no suspect in the case had been identified or arrested, and the circumstances that led to the stabbing remained unclear, Yu said.

City News Service contributed to this article.