The body of a man thought to have overdosed was found in a Chollas View alley Sunday morning. Courtesy OnScene.TV.

Law enforcement was investigating the suspected overdose death of a man in his 30s who was found unresponsive in a San Diego alley on Sunday morning.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the victim was found around 7:10 a.m. in the Chollas View area across the street from Gompers Preparatory Academy, near the corner of Hilltop Drive and Escuela Street.

Officials attempted to revive the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.