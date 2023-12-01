Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

A 78-year-old woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a street in Colinas Del Sol, the San Diego Police Department said Friday.

The woman was crossing in the 3700 block of 54th Street mid-block, from east to west, at 5:22 p.m. Thursday and was struck by an unknown vehicle in the southbound lane, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

The driver left the scene and the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with a fracture to her right pelvis, ankle and scapula, the officer said. Her injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the collision.

–City News Service