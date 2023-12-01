An empty shopping cart stands outside a target store during a Black Friday sales event. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A crackdown on shoplifting in northern San Diego County resulted this week in seven arrests and the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of filched merchandise, authorities reported Friday.

With help from store loss-prevention personnel, deputies on Thursday nabbed retail-theft suspects at Target locations in the 3100 block of Business Park Drive and 1700 block of University Drive in Vista, and recovered about $1,800 worth of stolen goods, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Arrested were Isaiah Cruz, 26, Martha Madrigal Villanueva, 28, Allen McNabb, 30, Isaiah Mojica, 23, Heather Ovalle, 34, Alex Valadez, 35, and Alejandro Villegas, 50, according to sheriff’s officials. Their cities of residence were not immediately provided.

Deputies also recovered more than $2,800 worth of merchandise stolen from a Home Depot store, the regional law enforcement agency reported.