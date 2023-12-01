The location of the earthquakes at the San Diego-Imperial County border. Courtesy USGS

Three earthquakes were recorded in the desert just over the Imperial County line on Thursday night and Friday, the most recent a magnitude 3.5 at 7:51 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was centered 6.9 miles east of Ocotillo and 11.7 miles southwest of Seeley.

The first quake was the largest at 4.8 magnitude, striking 7.4 miles east of Ocotillo at 11:43 p.m. Thursday at 5.6 miles deep.

The second quake, a magnitude 3.4, struck at 5:12 a.m. and was centered 6.9 miles east of Ocotillo.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the area.

City News Service contributed to this article.