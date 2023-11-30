San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Photo via @SanDiegoCounty Twitter

Authorities have publicly identified a man who was killed this week when a vehicle struck him as he stood next to a broken-down car late at night on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista.

Hinga Benson, 39, exited the stalled Honda Civic on the southbound side of the freeway north of Palomar Street about 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and California Highway Patrol.

Benson was standing alongside the car when several vehicles struck it. One of them also hit Benson, killing him at the scene, the county agency reported.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the fatal accident, CHP public affairs Officer Salvador Castro said.

–City News Service