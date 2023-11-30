A Chula Vista police cruiser. Photo via @ChulaVistaPD Twitter

Investigators sought Thursday to determine what led to a stabbing that killed a 69-year-old woman in Chula Vista, and ultimately to the death of the suspect, her son-in-law.

The man, who was not named by police, led officers on a chase that ended late Wednesday when he died following a solo crash on Interstate 805 in Mission Valley.

The deadly domestic assault was reported shortly after 8 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Yanonali Avenue, south of Olympic Parkway, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Patrol officers arrived to see a man driving away from the home, Sgt. Anthony Molina said. When they tried to pull him over, he refused to yield and sped off, prompting the pursuit.

Other officers, meanwhile, entered the residence and found a woman suffering from severe stab wounds, while her 42-year-old daughter, wife of the man who had fled, had cuts to her arm, Molina said.

Paramedics took them to hospitals, where doctors pronounced the older woman dead. Her daughter was admitted in stable condition.

The suspect fled north for about 25 minutes, when the vehicle he was driving veered off the roadway on I-805 at Interstate 8 and smashed into a freeway divider.

“Observations by the officers indicate the (crash) appeared to be intentional,” Molina said.

The 41-year-old suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“What led him to (allegedly) stab his mother-in-law and wife is still being investigated by detectives,” Molina said Thursday.

– City News Service