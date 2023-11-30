The Sheriff’s intake at the San Diego Central Jail is shown on March 11, 2021. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

The mother of a man who died last year while in San Diego County sheriff’s custody has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county.

Barbara Brisson also targeted sheriff’s department officials and healthcare professionals who oversee medical care for county jail detainees.

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego federal court Nov. 22, concerns the 2022 death of Aaron Bonin. He died of kidney disease two months after he was transferred from the psychiatric facility at Patton State Hospital to the jail in downtown San Diego.

Bonin, 43, was among 19 people who died in San Diego County jails last year.

The complaint states Bonin had well documented chronic medical issues that required daily dialysis treatments and a diet catered to fit his needs.

Jail deputies and medical staff were aware of these medical concerns, yet allegedly allowed Bonin to have meals that increased “his risk of having dangerously high blood potassium level (or “hyperkalemia”), which could cause serious illness or death,” according to the complaint.

The lawsuit alleges that Bonin fell ill in late October and sought to be taken to a hospital.

On one occasion, a nurse found Bonin on the floor and he told her, “I feel like I am having hypotension.” The lawsuit states, “She checked his blood pressure only, assured Aaron his blood pressure was okay, and left.”

Bonin continued asking for help – at one point he “begged to be taken to the hospital” – but was ignored by deputies, the complaint states.

About four hours after he was seen by the nurse, deputies found him unresponsive on the floor of his cell. He was taken to a hospital, where he died about a week later, on Nov. 1, 2022.

The lawsuit states that according to medical records, Bonin suffered cardiac arrest and “a brain injury that results from prolonged lack of oxygen, undoubtedly due to deputies ignoring Aaron’s pleas for help, allowing him to suffer cardiac arrest …” He also had a blood potassium level that was “far above a normal range,” the lawsuit alleges.

Like numerous other lawsuits filed against the county in connection with jail deaths, the complaint filed by Bonin’s mother cites the high in-custody death rate at San Diego County detention facilities.

Last year, the California State Auditor’s Office issued a report finding that the high rate of deaths “raises concerns about underlying systemic issues with the sheriff’s department’s policies and practices.”

– City News Service