A Coaster train prepares to leave downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Jennewein

A man died after he was hit by a northbound Coaster train in the Middletown district of San Diego, authorities said Thursday.

The fatality occurred at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Noell and Kurtz streets, according to San Diego County Sheriff‘s Sgt. Jason King of the Transit Enforcement Unit.

San Diego Police officers arrived and contacted San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedics, who pronounced the victim dead at the scene, King said.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call the sheriff’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

City News Service contributed to this article.