A probationer suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in San Diego County, as well as possessing illegal drugs, was out of custody Thursday.

George William Moore, 59, of Wildomar had been arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of possession of stolen property, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, as well as probation violations.

Moore posted a $30,000 bond and was released from custody hours later.

Sheriff’s Lt. Brett Johnson of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said deputies searched Moore’s vehicle early Wednesday and discovered “80 grams of methamphetamine, $8,000 cash and other items related to drug sales … along with numerous pieces of jewelry estimated at a value of more than $20,000.”

“The jewelry was later connected to a burglary in San Diego County,” Johnson said, adding that the victim has been identified.

The events that led to Moore’s arrest began at about 3:30 a.m. when patrol deputies spotted a vehicle stopped in lanes at Grape Street and Railroad Canyon Road in Lake Elsinore.

When they went to investigate, they discovered Moore asleep at the wheel, Johnson said, explaining that deputies confirmed the suspect was on probation, prompting the search.

Moore was taken into custody without incident. Sheriff’s officials did not offer details of his prior convictions.

– City News Service