Surveillance photo of the vehicle driven by the temple burglaries suspect. Courtesy SDPD

Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help identifying and locating a man who entered and cased multiple Vietnamese temples in the City Heights and Southeastern San Diego area.

Investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Mid-City Division and San Diego County Crime Stoppers have been trying to track down the suspect since Sept. 14, when he entered five different Vietnamese temples, according to SDPD Officer Mark Herring.

Surveillance photo of burglary suspect. Courtesy SDPD

Police said the man broke into and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a lockbox at one of the temples.

“During the other incidents, the suspect appeared to be casing the interior of the temples but was escorted out by staff,” Herring said.

The suspect is described as a 40 to 45-year-old man, 6-feet tall, weighing about 240 pounds, wearing a black T-shirt, tan shorts and black sandals. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a newer model Volkswagen SUV.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect was asked to call the SDPD’s Mid-City Division at 619-516-3064 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest of the suspect.

–City News Service