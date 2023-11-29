Former film producer Harvey Weinstein interacts with his attorney Mark Werksman in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. Etienne Laurent/Pool via REUTERS

Attorneys for a former model and actress suing Harvey Weinstein as well as those for the disgraced producer have agreed he can be deposed in prison in connection with the woman’s sexual assault and battery suit.

In the wake of the lawyers’ accord, Santa Monica Superior Court Judge Elaine Mandel signed an order Monday directing that the deposition take place by May 20 at the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, New York. The order allows the deposition to be done via video conference.

The attorneys’ joint court papers state that the deposition is aimed at completing one that had previously started. The trial of the suit is scheduled for May 20.

The plaintiff is identified as Jane Doe No. 1 in the lawsuit, which also alleges false imprisonment, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Weinstein, 71, was convicted last Dec. 19 of three of the seven criminal counts he was facing — forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object. All three of those counts related to Doe, with the crimes occurring on or about Feb. 18, 2013, in a Beverly Hills hotel room.

Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Feb. 23.

Weinstein’s attorneys previously filed an answer to the plaintiff’s civil complaint maintaining that his accuser’s claims are barred by the statute of limitations, that her request for punitive damages is unconstitutional and that her lawsuit should be dismissed.

According to Doe’s suit filed Feb. 9, she attended a film festival and alleges that Weinstein came to her hotel room unexpectedly after she attended events that day.

“After he was done raping her, he acted as if nothing out of the ordinary happened and left,” the plaintiff’s court papers allege.

Doe did not report the attack until 2017, when she had a talk with her daughter, during a time when Weinstein was at the forefront of the #metoo movement, according to her court papers.

–City News Service