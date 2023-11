U.S. Geological Survey map shows the location of the earthquake.

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake was reported early Tuesday near rural Borrego Springs in the east San Diego County desert.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 2:19 a.m. about nine miles east-northeast of the town. It was about it six miles deep.

The quake was felt as far away as Escondido and Poway, the USGS said.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

City News Service contributed to this report.