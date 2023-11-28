A police SWAT unit. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

An assault in City Heights Tuesday led to a lengthy police chase and a SWAT standoff in a rural neighborhood 25 miles from the site of the original crime, authorities said.

The alleged assailant — who reportedly had attacked another man in the 4100 block of Monroe Avenue while armed with a loaded gun — fled on a motorcycle at about 11:30 a.m. when patrol officers arrived in the area and tried to contact him, according to the San Diego Police Department.

With officers giving chase, the suspect fled to the northeast, eventually pulling over in the 22700 block of Vista Ramona Road, near East Old Julian Highway in Ramona, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Adam Sharki said.

“Officers confronted the suspect a second time, but he barricaded himself inside (a) structure,” Sharki said.

After the man ignored repeated orders to surrender, police called in a special weapons and tactics team along with crisis negotiators.

“We believe he is armed and dangerous,” Sharki said.

Police shut down traffic lanes near the site of the standoff as a precaution.

The stalemate was ongoing as of mid-afternoon.

City News Service contributed to this article.