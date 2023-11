San Diego Fire-Rescue Department logo. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Firefighters were working a vehicle rescue on a freeway near the Mission Hills neighborhood in San Diego Sunday.

Units were dispatched at 11 a.m. and arrived a few minutes later to southbound Interstate 5 between Hancock Street and a Holiday Inn Express, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A total of 22 personnel were assigned to the rescue, including one truck, two engines and two medics, fire officials said.

No injuries were immediately reported.