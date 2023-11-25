One of the bundles containing fentanyl that agents found in the vehicle. Photo credit: Courtesy, U.S. Border Patrol

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized almost $3.7 million worth of fentanyl pills during a recent stop on Interstate 15.

Agents stopped a 24-year-old woman who was driving a gray sedan northbound on the interstate near Temecula. During the stop, a Border Patrol canine showed interest in the vehicle.

Agents took a closer look at the sedan and discovered 62 bundles concealed inside its door panels and seats. They were found to contain blue pills that tests revealed contained fentanyl.

The pills, which weighed 81.4 pounds, have an estimated street value of $3.69 million.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Bureau took custody of the woman, whose named was not released, and will investigate further. The Border Patrol also turned the drugs found on Nov. 16 over to the bureau.

During fiscal year 2023, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized more than 1,285 pounds of fentanyl.

The Temecula seizure is part of the recently announced Operation Apollo, a joint regional effort comprised of federal, state and local agencies to combat the fentanyl threat.