A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

Police issued at least 20 citations at a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista, authorities said Saturday.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight in the 1100 block of Eastlake Parkway.

A total of 2,096 cars passed through the checkpoint, with 626 motorists stopped for secondary evaluations, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Two drivers were given field sobriety tests, nine unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued and five vehicles were impounded. In addition, 11 other various citations were issued during the checkpoint, police said.

— City News Service