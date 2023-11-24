A Cal Fire San Diego truck at the scene of a brush fire. File photo courtesy of Cal Fire

Fire crews continued efforts Friday to contain a brush fire in Jamul that initially threatened some homes as it raced through thick vegetation.

As of 9:45 a.m. Friday, the fire had burned 83 acres and was 50% contained.

The blaze was reported about 1:50 p.m. Thursday at Highway 94 and Vista Sage Lane, according to Cal Fire San Diego. Some evacuations were ordered as the flames spread, but fire crews were quickly able to slow the blaze and the orders were lifted by Thursday evening.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and remained under investigation.

A Cal Fire spokeswoman told City News Service there were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians, or any structural damage.

Authorities asked the public to drive cautiously in the area and be mindful of first responders.

–City News Service