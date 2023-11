San Diego Fire-Rescue Department engine. Photo credit: @SDFD via Twitter

Firefighters made short work of a blaze in a two-story apartment building in Mira Mesa Thursday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 2:04 p.m. at 10945 Summerdale Way and was put out 11 minutes later, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

There were no reported injuries, and crews remained on the scene for clean-up.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

– City News Service