An evacuation order was lifted in Jamul Thursday after a fast-moving brush fire initially threatened nearby structures.

The blaze, dubbed the Sage Fire, ignited about 1:50 p.m. at Highway 94 and Vista Sage Lane, according to Cal Fire San Diego. Firefighters were able to quickly stop the forward rate of spread. As of 5:04 p.m., the fire had burned 39 acres and was 5% contained.

The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans announced that one-way traffic had been set up on Highway 94 from Steele Canyon to Lyons Valley Road.

On its X feed, Cal Fire as of 5:14 p.m. announced that SR-94 between Vista Sage Lane and Rancho Miguel would be closed for several more hours and would reopen with one lane of traffic through the night. Cal Fire also advised residents to drive with caution in the area. Earlier, the CHP reported that some side streets were being shut down.

According to media reports, a temporary evacuation center had been up at Steele Canyon High School in Spring Valley. At the fire’s onset, smoke was visible across much of the southeast area of San Diego County.

The cause was not immediately known and is under investigation.

A Cal Fire spokeswoman said there were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians, or any structural damage.

