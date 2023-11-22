A San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy’s patch. Courtesy of the department

A man who allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Borrego Springs pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder.

Jacob Guevara, 41, is accused in the slaying of 63-year-old Leona Guevara, whose body was discovered at a Borrego Springs Road home by a San Diego County sheriff’s deputy on Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s department, the defendant’s sibling, who said she saw blood in the house, asked police to check on the victim’s welfare.

The deputy searched the home and discovered the victim, who had sustained multiple stab wounds, Lt. Joseph Jarjura said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacob Guevara, who was one of several people detained at the home, was eventually booked into county jail on suspicion of murder.

He faces up to 26 years to life in state prison if convicted of murder and an allegation of using a deadly weapon. He remains in custody without bail.

Authorities have disclosed no suspected motive for the homicide.

“The circumstances of the crime are still under investigation,” Jarjura said earlier this week.

City News Service contributed to this article.