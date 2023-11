Photo by Alexander Nguyen

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department quickly extinguished a fire Wednesday that started in a homeless encampment under a bridge in the Mission Valley East neighborhood.

The fire was first reported at 10:49 a.m. at Friars Road and Russell Park Way, with a crew arriving six minutes later and knocking the blaze down just after 11 a.m., according to SDFD.

There were no reported injuries or structural damage, SDFD said.

–City News Service