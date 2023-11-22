A total of 77 personnel responded to Wednesday’s fire in the Grant Hill neighborhood. Photo via @SDFD X

Crews Wednesday knocked down a second-alarm fire that started in a building in the Grant Hill neighborhood.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the blaze was reported at 4:22 p.m. at 2601 Imperial Ave. SDFD crews extinguished it at 4:49 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.

It was unclear what started the fire, which remained under investigation. There was no immediate structural damage estimate.

A total of 77 personnel responded to the fire including Coronado fire crews.

City News Service contributed to this article.