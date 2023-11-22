A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Four people were injured, three of them seriously, in a head-on collision on state Route 78 near the community of Ramona Wednesday.

The crash involved three vehicles and was reported at 12:39 p.m. on the highway west of Crosswinds Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two of the injured victims were airlifted to a Palomar Medical Center, while another was airlifted to a Sharp hospital, said CHP Officer Mark Latulippe.

A fourth person suffered minor injuries, Latulippe said.

Details of the crash, including what kind of vehicles were involved and the patients’ exact conditions, were not immediately available.

In response to the collision, Caltrans shut down a portion of the highway at Weekend Villa Road in both directions, but the lanes were reopened to traffic just before 2:50 p.m.

Updated at 3:16 p.m. Nov. 22, 2023

City News Service contributed to this article.