California Highway Patrol Photo credit: Instagram, @CHPElCajon

A 35-year-old El Cajon man driving an allegedly stolen truck died when the vehicle crashed into a tree off state Route 78 near Ramona, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday on SR-78 west of Barnett Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, the man was driving the 2005 Ford F-250 west, as a 45-year-old woman from Ramona was driving eastbound in a 2004 Subaru Outback. The truck’s driver crossed over the highway’s solid double yellow lines, causing it to crash into the front of the Subaru, which veered off the road’s north side.

The truck then overturned, stuck a tree on the south side of the roadway and landed in an embankment, according to the CHP.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Subaru driver suffered minor injuries but didn’t require further medical treatment, according to the CHP.

It was unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. The man’s name was being withheld pending family notification, CHP officials said.

City News Service contributed to this article.