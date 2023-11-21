University City High School. Photo via UCHS Facebook page

A University City High School science teacher and cross-country coach accused of trying to meet a teenage girl for sex pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attempted enticement of a minor and a newly filed child pornography possession count.

Sean Stevenson, 58, was arrested last month on allegations of seeking to pay $140 for sex acts with a person he believed was a 16-year-old girl.

Prosecutors say that following his arrest, Stevenson’s home was searched and investigators found electronic devices containing child sex abuse materials, including images and videos.

An indictment filed last week alleges the material was found on a cell phone and two thumb drives and that it involves “a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”

According to court documents, the investigation into Stevenson began with the arrests of a pimp and prostitute in April. After searching the prostitute’s cell phone, investigators found text messages between her and a San Diego-area phone number prosecutors allege belongs to Stevenson.

The user of the San Diego cell number offered the woman “a finder’s fee payment … if she could provide him with an underage prostitute,” court documents state.

An undercover officer posed as the prostitute and began messaging the San Diego cell user. In the messages, the undercover officer claimed to be a woman who was sexually trafficking her 16-year-old cousin.

In one text exchange, the San Diego cell user allegedly asks, “Do you still have a younger girl?”

The undercover officer answered with “Ya, my cousin I was telling u about” and confirmed to the texter that the girl is 16. The San Diego cell user stated, “Ok, I’m very interested,” according to the complaint.

Stevenson was arrested last month when prosecutors allege he arrived in the Talmadge neighborhood to meet up with the teen. Officers found $140 inside his vehicle and his phone number matched the number that had been communicating with the undercover officer, according to a criminal complaint.