A homeless parolee was in custody Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at El Cajon Transit Center.

A security guard at the depot in the 300 block of South Marshall Avenue detained 49-year-old Travis Lee Bondurant on suspicion of attacking the woman shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

The woman reported that the suspect had grabbed her, held her against her will, kissed her and groped her, ECPD Lt. Jeremiah Larson said.

“Bondurant has a lengthy arrest history dating back to 1996,” the lieutenant said. “It was also discovered Bondurant had not been reporting to his parole agent as required.”

Bondurant was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of sexual battery, kidnapping to commit rape, sexual penetration with a foreign object and parole violation. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for next Monday.

City News Service contributed to this article.