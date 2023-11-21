A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 30-year-old man suspected of stabbing two other men in Vista, one fatally, was arrested Monday.

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Palomar Place, between Vista Way and Oak Drive, around 11 p.m. Saturday to a report of a stabbing, according to San Diego County Sheriff‘s Lt. Joseph Jajura.

Investigators discovered 31-year-old Escondido resident Anthony Leal, along with 31-year-old Vista resident Adan Salazar, suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics responded to the scene and began providing medical assistance to the victims, Jajura said.

Leal was pronounced dead at the scene. Salazar was taken to a hospital and treated for multiple stab wounds to his upper body. His condition was unknown.

Daniel Rosas of Vista was arrested Monday and booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The relationship between Rosas and the two victims remains unknown, along with the motivation leading up to the stabbing, Jarjura said.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing was urged to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. During after-hours, calls should be made to 858-565-5200. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.