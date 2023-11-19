A San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy. Image from department video

Five people were wounded in a Spring Valley shooting that left one victim in critical condition, officials said Sunday.

The shooting occurred at around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 9000 block of Ildica Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses told deputies there was a birthday party at an undisclosed residence when gunshots were heard coming from a backyard. Responding deputies searched the area for the shooter or shooters, and provided first aid by applying tourniquets on the victims to stop the bleeding.

With the assistance of the La Mesa Police Department and the California Highway Patrol, a perimeter around the area of the shooting was established. Authorities said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no known threat to the public.

A 27-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man and a 35- year-old man were taken to a hospital for minor injuries and a 26-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition, sheriff’s officials said.

Two teenage boys were also treated for burn injuries due to fireworks.

The identities of the five victims were not immediately available, and the two teenage burn victim’s identities were not released due to their age.

No other injuries were reported, and motive for the shooting has not been determined.

A sheriff’s K-9, helicopter, deputies from the Rancho San Diego, Santee, Alpine, Lemon Grove, Lakeside and Imperial Beach sheriff’s stations also responded.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting, including cell phone video or photos or surveillance video, to call the sheriff’s department or San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

A $1,000 reward is available for information leading to a felony arrest.