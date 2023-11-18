The Mercedes and the U-Haul truck that were part of the collision at Route 76 and Canyon Drive. Photo credit: Gilberto Gonzalez

Two people were killed in an Oceanside collision after a driver allegedly ran a red light, according to Oceanside police.

At approximately 7:36 p.m. Friday, Oceanside officers responded to calls regarding a collision involving three vehicles in the intersection of state Route 76 and Canyon Drive.

A gray Mercedes sedan that had been heading north on Canyon ran a red light, police said, and was broadsided by a U-Haul truck headed east on SR-76.

The force of the collision caused the truck and the Mercedes “to become entangled” and collide with a white Kia Sedan that was in the left turn lane of westbound SR-76.

Both occupants of the Mercedes were pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the U-Haul truck and the Kia were both treated for minor injuries without going to hospitals.

Alcohol intoxication of the deceased driver appears “to be a factor in this collision,” according to police.

The victims’ identities were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Oceanside police’s Major Accident Investigation Team was at the scene. Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call Officer Ibrahim Serdah at (760) 435-4769.