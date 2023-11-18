San Diego Sheriff’s Department vehicle. Photo by Chris Stone

A shooting in Spring Valley Saturday has left at least four victims wounded, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and media reports.

That’s the number of victims “so far,” sheriff’s Lt. M. Krugh had said initially of the shooting, which occurred at 8 p.m. in the 9000 block of Ildica Street, east of state route 125.

In addition, two juveniles were taken by paramedics to hospitals with what Krugh described as “minor burns.”

Officials later told media at the scene that the wounded individuals were in stable condition, and that those who suffered burns may have been hit by fireworks. They added that there was no longer a threat to the public.

Fox5 reported that a suspect is in custody.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not clear, but Krugh said it may have happened during a party.

– City News Service contributed to this report

Updated 10:05 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. Nov. 18, 2023