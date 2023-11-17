A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man who tried to pass a line of cars in a speeding Dodge Charger was killed when he lost control and crashed into a boulder in San Pasqual Valley, authorities said Friday.

San Diego Police responded at 6:19 p.m. Thursday to the 19000 block of San Pasqual Valley Road where witnesses told them the westbound driver had crossed into the eastbound lane to pass multiple vehicles.

Officer Robert Heims said the victim lost control of his sports car, veered off the road, struck a boulder, flipped and went down an embankment on the north side. The Charger then came to rest approximately 200 feet down.

The driver, whose name and age were not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department’s traffic division is investigating this collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.