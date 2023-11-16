An El Cajon Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Five stolen vehicles were found and nine people were arrested in the first two weeks of November with the help of an automated license plate reading program, the El Cajon Police Department said Thursday.

The program’s cameras send a real-time crime alert to law enforcement when a stolen vehicle, or known wanted vehicle, from a state or national database, is detected, according to ECPD Lt. Jeremiah Larson.

“One of the vehicles found was taken during a residential burglary in National City,” the lieutenant said.

Five teenagers ranging in age from 14 to 18 years old were arrested after allegedly being found in another stolen vehicle, Larson said.

— City News Service