Police shut down National Avenue to investigate the shooting in 2019. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man who opened fire on two San Diego Police officers in the Logan Heights neighborhood was sentenced Thursday to 166 years to life in state prison.

Enrique Aguilar, 34, was convicted of assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a peace officer and other charges for the Sept. 16, 2019, gunfire that erupted just before 3:30 p.m.

Aguilar was shot once, while the officers he fired upon were not struck.

San Diego Police said Aguilar first pointed a gun at one officer who encountered Aguilar and another man suspected of “illegal narcotic activity” near the intersection of 35th Street and National Avenue.

Aguilar ran west on National Avenue and at some point was spotted by two other officers.

Prosecutors allege Aguilar was ordered to drop the gun, but instead started shooting. The officers returned fire, striking Aguilar, who was hospitalized after the shooting and booked shortly afterward into jail.

Though the officers were not struck, one round hit a commercial building behind the officers and Aguilar was also convicted of shooting at an occupied building for that gunshot. His convictions also included numerous firearm-use allegations and enhancements for prior felony convictions.

–City News Service