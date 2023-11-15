A surveillance photo of the suspects pickup truck. Courtesy SDPD

Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying and locating a vehicle and driver who fled the scene of a collision that left a pedestrian with fatal injuries in the Lincoln Park area of San Diego.

On Nov. 4, at about 7:09 p.m., a 57-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of North 47th Street, according to Officer Mark Herring of the San Diego Police Department. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle fled the scene northbound on 47th Street, the officer said. It was described as a white, possibly early 2000s Ford F250, extra-cab pickup truck. The truck may have had an A frame-type rack in the bed. Police said it will likely have some damage to the front bumper, grille and hood area.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle was asked to call the SDPD Traffic Division at 858-495- 7823 or the San Diego Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.