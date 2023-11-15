A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 38-year-old man was stabbed in the neck five times after an argument with an acquaintance at the border, San Diego Police reported Wednesday.

The stabbing occurred at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard, according to Officer John Buttle.

Police took a suspect, 40, into custody at a trolley station.

The victim was taken to a hospital with neck wounds that weren’t considered to be life-threatening, the officer said.

Southern Division detectives were investigating the stabbing.