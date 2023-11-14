A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

Three San Diego Police officers shot and killed a suspect who allegedly wounded a woman in City Heights, sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.

Police received a call at about 11 p.m. Monday stating that a man shot a woman in the 4500 block of Polk Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and located the victim, who had a minor wound to the forehead, according to Lt. Lucretia Jarjura of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect was identified by the victim, but he left the scene, the lieutenant said. At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers located the suspect in the 4000 block of Wightman Street and tried to make contact.

“The suspect ran while reaching in his waistband,” Jarjura said. “Officers told him to stop but he did not comply. He turned towards the officers while continuing to reach into his waistband.”

Officers again told him to stop but he did not comply, the lieutenant said.

“He turned towards the officers while continuing to reach into his waistband,” Jarjura said. “Officers gave the suspect multiple warnings. The suspect’s behavior prompted three officers to discharge their duty weapons. Multiple rounds were fired, and the suspect was struck.”

As officers approached the suspect, they allegedly located what appeared to be a firearm. Officers began rendering aid, including CPR, until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the lieutenant said.

No officers were injured or struck by gunfire during the incident. The SDPD was conducting the investigation into the female victim being shot. Per the Countywide Memorandum of Understanding, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit was called to the scene to conduct the investigation of the shooting by police officers.

When the Homicide Unit completes its investigation, it will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to determine if the officers bear any state criminal liability for their actions. The SDPD will conduct an administrative investigation into the officers’ discharge of their firearms.

Updated at 9:40 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023