A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Investigators sought Tuesday to determine what led to a late-night traffic crash that killed a driver this week on Interstate 5 in Nestor.

The motorist lost control of the silver Dodge Ram pickup truck he was driving on southbound Interstate 5 at Tocayo Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, sending it veering off the roadway and into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorist died at the scene of the accident. He remained unidentified Tuesday afternoon, said CHP public-affairs Officer Salvador Castro.

The cause of the wreck was under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this article.