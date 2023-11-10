A resident joins a San Diego firefighter in dousing flames in Azalea Park Friday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Firefighters stopped a blaze in Azalea Park Friday after a resident reported that a transient had set fire to brush that then started to burn rapidly.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to the fire shortly before noon, according to OnScene.TV.

Winds had kicked in before their arrival and flames spread quickly, despite the efforts of residents with garden hoses who wanted to protect nearby homes. Surrounding pine trees also caught fire, including one that is approximately 70 feet tall.

Firefighters took over and gained control, while San Diego police found the transient and questioned him. It is not known if he was taken into custody.