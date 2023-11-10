Cal Fire San Diego vehicle. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A brush fire scorched between 10 and 15 acres in the Otay Mountain Wilderness east of the Otay Mesa community Friday, with the flames moving toward the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cal Fire was alerted about the blaze just before 11:30 a.m., Capt. Brent Pascua said, adding that there have been no reported injuries and no structures are threatened.

It’s unclear what caused the fire, Pascua said, noting that fires are common in the area.

“Conditions today are more favorable (today) than they have been this week,” he said, referring to earlier strong winds.

–City News Service