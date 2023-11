A San Diego Gas & Electric crew. Courtesy of the utility

The residents of two homes in Mira Mesa had to temporarily evacuate Thursday in the wake of a gas leak.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the leak was first reported at 9:08 a.m. Thursday at 11050 Canyon Mesa Lane.

The incident occurred due to a contractor hitting the gas line, which was later repaired, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

A crew had the leak controlled by around 10:15 a.m. and there were no injuries, SDFD reported.

– City News Service