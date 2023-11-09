San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Photo credit: @SanDiegoCounty via Twitter

Authorities on Thursday identified a man Escondido police fatally shot last week after he allegedly opened fire on them in a mobile-home park south of Daley Ranch.

The San Diego Police Department, in a news release, identified the man as Douglas Quinn, 48, of Indiana, who was on parole.

The department also named the officers involved in the shooting as Anthony Lay and Michael Statti. Lay is a six-year employee, while Statti has worked for Escondido police for one year as a patrol officer.

The SDPD investigates police shootings from other departments under the terms of a countywide agreement to avoid conflicts of interest.

The events that led to the fatal shootout began shortly after 6:30 a.m. Nov. 3, when Escondido police received a report of a trespasser resting in a sleeping bag on the porch of a residential trailer in the 2500 block of East Valley Parkway, San Diego police said.

The two Escondido officers arrived at the trailer park about 10 minutes later, spotted Quinn and stopped him for questioning.

They talked, then the man allegedly began to flee while pulling a gun, pointing it across his body and opening fire. Patrol personnel, in turn, wounded the suspect, who fell to the ground.

The officers provided first aid to the suspect prior to the arrival of paramedics. An ambulance took Quinn to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

