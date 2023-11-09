Granite Hills High School. Photo credit: Screen shot, YouTube

A 15-year-old boy has been booked into a county juvenile detention facility following the alleged sexual assault of a girl at Granite Hills High School, El Cajon police said Thursday.

Police were informed around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday about the alleged offense against the girl, also 15. It was reported to have occurred at the Granite Hills campus at an after-school event, according to Lt. Jeremiah Larson.

Police questioned the suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of sexual penetration with an object “by force or fear,” according to police.

Larson said Thursday it was unclear if the suspect was still in custody.

NBC7 reported that school Principal Christina Wilde sent a letter to parents saying the school is working with El Cajon police in their investigation.

Wilde added that the high school is providing the student who reported the assault “all of the support we can,” NBC7 reported. “If warranted by the outcome of the investigation, we will also pursue appropriate school disciplinary action,” the letter read.

– City News Service