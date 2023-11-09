An Oceanside Fire Department truck. Courtesy of the department

Firefighters on Thursday were called out to a brush fire near eastbound state Route 78 in Oceanside.

The blaze was first reported just before 3:15 p.m. Thursday at College Boulevard and Marron Road.

Roughly between one to two acres were in danger of burning, but crews contained the fire, said Holly Gonzales, spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Fire Department.

It was unclear what started the fire. Gonzales said there were no reported injuries or threats to structures.

Carlsbad crews, along with the North County Fire Protection District and Cal Fire, assisted the Oceanside Fire Department.

Carlsbad fire officials asked drivers to avoid the area for the next few hours, Gonzales said.

– City News Service