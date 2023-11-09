San Diego Fire-Rescue Department engine. Photo credit: @SDFD via Twitter

No injuries were reported in an apartment building fire Thursday in the Corridor neighborhood, officials said.

The fire, at 4073 36th St., was reported at 3:55 p.m. with crews arriving six minutes later, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. It was out nearly 45 minutes later.

Authorities were told that the fire started in the building’s attic based on the initial 9-1-1 call, a department official said, though the cause was unknown. There were no damage estimate.

Firefighters from National City provided assistance.

– City News Service