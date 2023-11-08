Photo by bloomsberries / via Flickr

A man who was charged with killing a La Mesa resident four decades ago has been acquitted of murder.

An El Cajon jury found James Boget not guilty last week in connection with the slaying of 43-year-old William Mambro, who was found stabbed and strangled in the bedroom of his Loren Drive home on Dec. 28, 1983.

Boget’s defense attorney could not be reached for comment regarding the verdict.

The initial investigation into Mambro’s killing ended in 1984, but a subsequent review of DNA evidence led police to arrest Boget in 2019.

According to court documents, Boget’s DNA was matched to DNA found on cigarette butts at the murder scene.

Boget was also allegedly seen leaving a bar with Mambro on Dec. 24.

Two days later, Boget was arrested on suspicion of possessing a concealed dirk or dagger and was found with multiple knives, cigarettes matching the brand found at Mambro’s home, and Buffalo nickels, which appeared similar to coins found strewn about the crime scene, authorities said.

At the time, Boget denied knowing Mambro and said he’d been given the knives and coins by other people, court documents state.

–City News Service