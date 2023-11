A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on an Encanto-area thoroughfare Monday, authorities reported. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on an Encanto-area thoroughfare Monday, authorities reported.

The man was struck by the Ford pickup around 5:40 a.m. on Imperial Avenue, near 68th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene, SDPD public affairs Officer Scott Lockwood said.

–City News Service