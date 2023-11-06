A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A motorcycle rider was killed in Encinitas on Sunday when he veered off the road and struck a telephone pole, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred at 8:20 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Encinitas Boulevard, said Deputy David Drake of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the man died of his injuries, Drake said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

An investigation is underway and anyone who may have information on the collision was asked to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station traffic division at 760-966-3500.

City News Service contributed to this article.